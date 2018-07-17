Page-espiya sa Timor

Independent Senator Andrew Wilkie Source: AAP
Published 17 July 2018 at 2:09pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sumulat ang Independienteng senador Andrew Wilkie at tatlong iba pang senador sa Australian Federal Police, na naghihikayat na imbestigahan ang diumanong dayang pakikinig, sa cabinete ng Timor Leste ng mga espiyang Australyano.
Available in other languages
