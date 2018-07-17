SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Page-espiya sa Timor

Independent Senator Andrew Wilkie

Independent Senator Andrew Wilkie Source: AAP

Published 17 July 2018 at 2:09pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Sumulat ang Independienteng senador Andrew Wilkie at tatlong iba pang senador sa Australian Federal Police, na naghihikayat na imbestigahan ang diumanong dayang pakikinig, sa cabinete ng Timor Leste ng mga espiyang Australyano.

