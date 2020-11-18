Sydney-based chef, nahanap ang tagumpay sa sariling brand ng Pinoy sorbetes

"What I love about cooking is seeing simple ingredients evolve into something completely new! I love the creativity it takes to get to that point."





Hindi na bago ang pagtulong sa ebolusyon para kay Chef Michelin Dapo. Ginagawa niya ito sa kanyang mga lutuin, sa mga estudyanteng kanyang tinuturuan at sa negosyong kanyang itinayo kasamq ng kanyang asawa.





Chef Michelin Dapo Source: Michelin Galang Dapo





Binuo ng chef-instructor na si Michelin ang Manila St. kasama ng kanyang asawa.

Nag-susupply sila ng sorbetes sa mga Filipino stores at nakikipag-colllaborate sila sa iba pang chefs, kapihan at restawran.

Komunidad, pagiging iba at pagugol ng panahon upang maperpekto ang produkto ang nagdala ng tagumpay kila Michelin.

Chef at guro

Isang gadweyt ng College of St. Benilde sa Pilipinas, isa sa mga tagumpay na talagang naaalala ni Michelin ay ang 4-na buwang nilaan niya bilang isang pastry chef para sa Asian Games sa Qatar.





"I just graduated and saw the ad for the job in my uni. I was only 20 at that time and it was a different culture and environment. It was great - it opened up a lot of opportunities for me after."





Fresh off of culinary school, Michelin took on a 4-month stint as a pastry chef for the Asian Games in Qatar. Source: Michelin Galang Dapo





Isang oportunidad na dumating kay Michelin ay ang pagtanggap sa kanya ng Le Cordon Bleu sa Sydney noong 2006 bilang estudyante.





"When I finished, I went back home and pursued my culinary career again. What I realised about working as a chef and mentoring interns was that I enjoyed teaching. I loved being able to pass on what I knew and having a good impact on others."





Mula dito, nagsimulang magturo si Michelin habang ipinagpapatuloy ang kanyang pagiging chef. Sa katunayan, naging Offshore Director of Studies for the TAFE South Western Sydney Institute pa siya sa Maynila.





Michelin as a chef instructor in the Philippines Source: Michelin Galang Dapo





Noong 2012, permanente na siyang lumipat sa Sydney kasama ng kanyang asawa.





"I began working as a chef for hotels, while teaching as well. Eventually, I landed the role of success coach for business and culinary students. I help motivate students and support them in their career goals.





"After all, success isn't just about the degree - it's about employability after the course. It's about finding the right path for you."





Success Coach Michelin with Chefs Manu Feildel and Adam Liaw at an industry speaker series Source: Michelin Galang Dapo





Super premium

Para kay Michelin, ang tamang daan para sa kanya ay sorbetes.





"I have gelato-making experience from when I used to work in an Italian restaurant in the Philippines. My husband learned ice cream-making while working as a chef in America. We combined what we learned to create Manila St. , our own brand of super premium Filipino ice cream."





Ayon kay Michelin, pinili talaga nilang mag-pokus sa super premium na mga produkto. "We're introducing Filipino flavours to the Australian market, so we want to make the best ube [purple yam] and cheese milk ice cream we can." Source: Manila St.





"We're introducing Filipino flavours to the Australian market, so we want to make the best ube [purple yam] and cheese milk ice cream we can.





"There are four ice cream categories - economy, regular, premium and super premium. There are a lot of factors that affect the ice cream - one of which is the air in it or 'overrun'."





Saad ni Michelin na habang ang hangin ang nagpapa-'scoop-able' sa sorbetes, mas nagiging kaunti ang aktwal na produkto sa mga regular at economy tubs.





There are a lot of factors that affect the ice cream - one of which is the air in it or 'overrun'." Source: Louie Pelaez





"Ice cream you buy in shops are either economy or regular. These usually have 100% overrun or 50% air. That's why when you hold the tub of an economy or regular in your hand, it feels light. Half of what you're paying for is air."





Sa kabilang dako, 30% lamang ang hangin sa super premium ice cream kaya't mas malaman at mabigat ito.





"What makes super premium ice cream better as well is the use of real ingredients. With our ube ice cream, for example, we use real ube from Davao."





A focus on real ingredients and better quality ice cream have seen Michelin and her husband creating 500 tubs a week to producing 500 an hour. Source: Louie Pelaez





Ang pokus sa mga totoong sangkap at mas magandang produkto ang nagdala kay Michelin na palakihin ang kanilang produksyon mula 500 tubs kada linggo patungong 500 kada isang oras.





"My husband and I have our own ideas about what we should put out there, but we make sure to compromise. We focus on uniqueness, on getting things right - whether it be the flavour and texture of the ice cream or the packaging we use.





"We can't force what we want just because we want it. We always look at what the market wants and needs."





Mga collaborations

At ang mukhang ang hinahanap-hanap ng mga tao ay ang mas marami pang proyekto sa pagitan ng Manila St. at iba pang mga culinary creatives.





Manila St.'s collaborations: Sansbar [sansrival ice cream bar] with Hanmades Bakehouse [L]; and Ube French Toast with General Charlie [R] Source: Manila St. / Meidiana Kusuma





"We collaborate with other chefs, restaurants and cafés. We share ideas, look at what they do and give our thoughts as well.





"For example, we supply to General Charlie [a cafe in Sydney]. They serve French toast with an ube anglaise and we thought our ube ice cream would complement it really well."





Condensed milk ice cream at a Filipino Food Movement Australia event: "It's nice having a community you can talk with. It's great bonding for all of us." Source: Louie Pelaez





"It's nice having a community you can talk with. It's great bonding for all of us.





"Plus you're bonding over food like ice cream! When you're stressed about work, about the pandemic...no matter if it's hot or cold outside, ice cream is comfort food. It makes things better."





