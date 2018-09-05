The Outlook: for work

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Students are seen working at University of Technology Sydney (UTS) in Sydney

Published 5 September 2018 at 5:12pm, updated 5 September 2018 at 7:05pm
By Greg Dyett
Inaalam ng Senate Inquiry ang hinaharap ng trabaho sa pag usad ng teknolohiya. Takdang maipaalam ang resulta ng pagsusuri sa darating na ika 12 ng Setyembre Hiniling sa Senate Committee na suriin at alamin ang epekto ng pagbabago sa teknolohiya sa lugar trabaho sa Australya

