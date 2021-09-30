Libo-libong di bakunadong health workers nangangamba na baka mawalan ng trabaho

Highlights Sa Greater Sydney, 94 percent ng staff ang naka first dose habang 90 percent ang fully vaccinated.

Sa regional areas, 92 percent ang bakunado ng first dose habang 84 percent ang fully vaccinated.

Sa mga ambulance service staff naman, 95 percent ang naka-first dose at 87 percent ang fully vaccinated.

Nangangamba ngayon ang maraming unvaccinated health workers sa NSW dahil simula ngayong araw, ipinagutos na na bakunado sila ng kahit isang dose dahil kung hindi maaring mapilipitan silang mag-leave sa trabaho ng walang bayad.







Ayon sa New South Wales Health, 94 percent ng workforce sa estado ay bakunado na ng unang dose at 86 percent naman ang fully vaccinated.





Advertisement









Umaasa si New South Wales Health minister Brad Hazzard na tumaas pa ang vaccination rates ng mga health workers.







"As at September 30th, we expect 97.5 % of the staff to have complied with that requirement to keep patients and their colleagues safe."





Samantala, 2.5 percent naman ang exempted dahil sa mga medical reasons.





Nilinaw ng health minister na ang mga health workers na walang reasonable excuse ay kakailanganing magleave ng walang bayad.





"Obviously (NSW) Health would look to see if there are any other opportunities for them, but in all likelihood, like I said yesterday, and I've said many times, there won't be a position available for them in NSW Health. It's pretty simple, if you don't care enough to get vaccinated and look after your colleagues, or you don't care enough to look after your patients, you probably shouldn't be in the health system."





Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10 -11 ng umaga araw-araw

I-Like at Follow sa Facebook





