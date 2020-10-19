Bakit ka nga ba napapagod na sa mga online meetings?

zoom meetings, covid, pandemic, working from home, working remotely

Source: Anna Shvets from Pexels

Inilista ng isang psychotherapist ang ilang mga dahikan kung bakit pagod ka na sa online video meetings.

Highlights
  • Habang limitado ang komunikasyon online, marami kang kailangang intindihin na impormasyon.
  • Minsan, may paranoia sa online communication.
  • Mas mabuti pa rin ang face-to-face interaction para sa koneksyon.
Ayob sa Sydney-based psychotherapist na si Manna Maniago, mas epektibo ang pag-iisip at pag-intindi kapag nakatutok lamang sa iisang bagay ang tao kaysa sa maraming bagay ng sabay-sabay.

"The brain tries to maximise everything that is going on and it can get tiring, especially when communication over, [let's say,] Zoom is limited," aniya.

 

Sa komunikasyon, mahalaga ang body language, facial expressions at speech. Limitado ang mga ito sa online meetings.

"Listening to the other person speak and looking at his or her cues, and the fact that we're conscious of how we look, we tend to second-guess if we're understanding correctly. This can be taxing on the brain."

"We can also get paranoid subconsciously because there may be physical distractions on either your end or from the other person's. When the other person looks to the side or doesn't look at the screen, you may feel like you're not being heard."

Maliban sa potential paranoia, nagdudulot din ng pagod ang kakulangan ng co-regulation.

"There's nothing like in-person connection."

"There's this term - co-regulation. It means that if a person is feeling confused or happy, you'll have more of a feel of that emotion in person. The environment shifts depending on the mood. You'll be able to react more appropriately when you're able to gauge feelings more effectively."

Doomscrolling: Mga dahilan kung bakit hindi mo mapigilang magbasa ng masasamang balita

Kung papaano nakakatulong ang pag-alala ng nakaraan upang labanan ang lockdown fatigue

