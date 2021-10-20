Pinoy-Aussie producer mula Sydney nagbigay musika sa 'Love Language', unang komposisyon ni Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray

Bahagi ng Global Pinoy Music project ng Warner Music Philippines, ang awitin ay nabuo sa pakikipagtulungan ng Pinay-Aussie beauty queen sa Sydney producer na si Billy Cabusas.





"This song was part of a big project by Warner Music Philippines. IIt is about linking up Filipino artists domestically and internationally and creating something cool," anang Pinoy-Aussie producer na kilala rin sa tawag na 'Cabu











Pagtutulungan sa pagitan ng mga lokal at internasyonal na Pilipino artist hangad ng Global Pinoy Music.

Sa ilalim ng Warner Music Philippines, binuo ni Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray ang kanyang unang komposisyon habang ito'y naka-quarantine sa Adelaide nang bumisita ito sa Australia noong Mayo.

Nilapatan ng musika ng Sydney producer na si Billy Cabusa ang awiting 'Love Language' at nirekord sa loob ng dalawang araw lamang.

Source: Supplied by Billy Cabusas





Pagbuo ng musika ng Global Pinoy

Hangad na ipakita ang talento ng mga Pilipino sa iba't ibang bahagi ng mundo, pinagsama sa proyekto si Catriona Gray at BIlly Cabusas sa awiting 'Love Language'.





"I was reached out by a guy named Alex Lim from Warner Philippines and he wanted me to join this project where they wanted to connect talents in the Philippines and talents internationally," kwento ni Billy a.k.a Cabu.





At dahil nga naniniwala sa talento ng mga Pilipino sa musika, tinanggap ni Cabu ang proyekto, at nagulat ito nang malaman na ang kanyang makakasama sa proyekto ay walang iba kundi ang beauty queen.





"He said to me, I'm gonna pair you up with Catriona Gray and I was like what, really? I have to asked him a couple of times, are you serious cause I didn't think he's going to pair me up with someone THAT massive straight away."





"I was really shocked and it became real when we had a Zoom session with Cat [Catriona] and her team and that's when it all sinked in that it is really happening. I got more excited," tuwang pagbabahagi ni Billy.





Sa loob ng wala pang dalawang linggo, nabuo ng Miss Universe 2018 ang kanyang unang komposisyon habang ito'y nasa hotel quarantine sa Adelaide nang dumalaw ito Australia noong Mayo.





The quarantine was like a curse but a gift at the same time. It gave us a lot of time to plan and get ready for the studio session.

Si Billy ang nagbigay ng tunog at musika para sa awitin ng beauty Pinay-Aussie beauty queen.





"I lay down some chords, some drums and give a sort of blank canvas for Cat [Catriona] to write and sing her parts to it and see where she wants to go with the song," lahad ni Billy.





Bagaman unang komposisyon ito ni Miss Universe 2018 napa-bilib naman niya si Cabu sa bilis nito na maisulat ang lyrics ng kanta.





"She works really fast (in coming up with her lyrics). I've sent her some beats to listen to and see where she wanted to write her song to and 24-48 hours later, she came back with a full page of lyrics and melodies, the whole song basically done."





Dalawang araw lamang ang mismong recording ng naturang bagong kanta,





"When it came to studio time, we just had to record and not waste any time. It was super efficient when it came to the recording."





'Catriona Gray, not just a pretty face'

Maikli man ang panahon ng kanilang recording, higit naman na nakilala ni Billy Cabusas ang ika-apat na Pilipina na nakakuha ng korona ng Miss Universe.







"She wants to tell stories through her music which is something that resonated with me and I was really happy to help her with her first written song," ani Billy.



Source: Instagram



Dagdag pa nito na nakakatuwang marinig ang mga pinagdaanan nito sa mga pageants, bilang isang modelo, advocate at activist.







"We had a lot of deep conversation about my goal and her goals in life and where she wanted to go in the second part of her career."





"She really wanted to sort of elevate the way she carries herself and move passed the Miss Universe crown and offer more to the world than just being a beauty queen."





Ibinahagi din ng Sydney producer ang masayang oras nila sa recording. "She is really down-to-earth. She's half-Aussie and all the references we knew and the slang. It's like talking to another mate and it was really easy to get along with her."





Naniniwala din si Billy na malaki ang naging benepisyo ng pagiging Filipino Australian ni Catriona, bagaman malaking tungkulin din ang kaakibat nito.





"She is very much more benefitted because of her being half Filipina but at the same time she realises that it comes with a lot of responsibility to sort of show that she can do good things and not just be a pretty face and tell stories through her music".





"She uses her beauty for a benefit for the world in a cliché cheesy way and I am only helping her in a small."





Umaasa naman si Billy na muling makakagawa ng proyekto o musika kasama ang half-Aussie half-Pinay beauty queen.





'Cabu Beats'







Bago ang kanyang proyekto kasama ang Pinay Miss Universe, ilang mga Pinoy-Aussie musician sa Australia na ang nakatrabaho ng producer mula Sydney.





"Mostly I've been working with a lot of Australians and Aussie Filipinos as well. One big one that I got to work with was Maribelle. She used to do Youtube covers and she does her own music now as well. I got a chance to do a song with her. It's a good learning experience. She can produce, sing and a songwriter as well."





"I have a constant collaboration with Gabby Nacua, she's also Filipino-Australian from Western Sydney."





Hindi man kumakanta sa ngayon si Billy, paggawa ng musika ang kanyang buhay at ganito niya inilarawan ang kanyang musika.





"It's a Cabu Beats sound if it's gonna make you dance sometimes, it's gonna make you chill out, easily listening but you can pop you head to it. Just good music to make you feel good."





Source: BestBefore.com







"I don't sing right now, but I'm trying to, but I play do play a little of guitar and drums," pagbabahagi ng producer.





Itinuturing ang sarili bilang isang "bedroom producer", malaking bahagi ng paggawa ng musika ni Billy ay nagsimula nang bata pa ito at sa harap ng computer."Early parts of my career in this music industry, I like to work with people overseas so it's all through the internet and so everything can be done online."





"For me I was just on my computer a lot, and just messing about different musical apps and programs and I just fell for it. I just watch a lot of Youtube videos and tutorials and how to make music and I just became a music nerd basically," ani Cabu.





At sa panahon ng pandemya, lalo pang napahusay ni Cabu ang kanyang musika.





"It's not really massive changes for me. I feel like I got better in the way I do things, more efficient, more clear in what I want to achieve in a song or a project."





"My skills have been honed a little bit more since we've been in the pandemic, especially just spending a lot of time at home, constantly working on my production skills."







Source: Supplied by Billy Cabusas



At sa muling pagbubukas ng ekonomiya ng New South Wales, hindi na makapaghintay si Cabu na simulang ang ilang trabaho na nakalinya niyang gawin kasama ng ilang mga Australian musicians.





Para sa producer, maswerte siya na kahit nagkaroon ng mga lockdown, tuloy pa rin ang kanyang pag-produce ng musika.





"I'm just lucky enough to sort of do those gigs but at the same time I can go back home and work on different project, my source of revenue, in a weird way, was not fully tight to doing live events which I'm very blessed to have and feel. But it's tough for other people."





At para sa mga kapwa musikero na hirap sa ngayon, mahalaga aniya na makipag-ugnayan sa pamilya, mga kaibigan o kapwa musikero para malampasan ang kinakaharap na mga hamon sa ngayon.





"It's just tough to see 'coz I see a lot of my friends who they have gigs and it all just fell apart when the restrictions came."





"Work on your craft. Just keep getting better and better. In terms of the pandemic, reach out to people if you are feeling down or sad. Reach out even to me through social media as it's important to talk about mental health especially if you are in the creative industry," paalala ni Cabu.





