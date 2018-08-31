SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Westpac ipinagtanggol ang pag-taas ng interest rate

Westpac at Brisbane CBD

The increase means Westpac’s standard variable rate, now at 5.38 per cent, is the highest of the big four banks. (Westpac, Commonwealth, NAB, ANZ) Source: AAP

Published 31 August 2018 at 2:59pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Ipinagtanggol ng Westpac ang desisyon nitong itaas ang interes ng wala sa panahon at pangakaraniwang pagpulong ng Reserve Bank Ang hakbang ay nagbunga ng pagkabahala na maaring sumunod ang mga malalaking bangko sa pagtaas ng antas ng interes

