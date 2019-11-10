Ang takbo ng karera ng isang negosyante patungong apple cider

Saad ng Queenslander na si Shane Dalupan na maaga niyang inisip kung ano nga ba talaga ang landas niya sa buhay. Dahil dito, nagiba-iba siya ng karera para mahanap ang tama para sa kanya.





Mana sa magulang

Habang madali para sa iba na magdesisyon sa isang landas, ang pag-iiba ng hakbang ay tema sa pamilya ni Shane.





"My parents were travelers. After they both attended the University of the East (UE), they soon realised the future laid outside the Philippines. My mum studied to be a nurse, got a scholarship in England then worked in the Royal Brompton Hospital. My father ended up working for the US embassy in West Germany." "My parents were travelers. After they both attended the University of the East (UE), they soon realised the future laid outside the Philippines." Source: Shane Dalupan





Ang paghahanap ng panibagong adventure ay nagtulak sa mag-asawa na lumipat sa UAE kung saan naging nars ng prinsipe at ICU head ang kanyang ina. Sa Middle East din pinanganak si Shane.





"Because of [my parents'] personal narrative, they instilled in me that want to think outside the box and experience life; so when we moved to Australia, having that vast and varied background, I guess I was able to broaden my horizons in terms of what lay ahead in life."





Francisco Dalupan, Shane's great uncle and one of the founders of the University of the East Source: Shane Dalupan





Maliban sa kanyang mga magulang, naging malaking impluwensya sa kanya ang naging buhay ng kanyang great uncle.





"I was made aware that my great uncle was one of the founders of UE. He was an accountant, [but] all of a sudden founded the university. He decided that he would push the boundaries. It always stuck with me."





Bunga ng paggawa

Habang hindi mawala sa kanyang isipan ang kanyang great uncle, may iba't iba siyang karerang pinasukan bago mahanap ang tama para sa kanya.





"I started out in computer science but it didn’t work out exactly as I was hoping. In the early 2000s, there were very little women around. Being a young male, it was hard to come to terms with, so I chose [a path] wherever there's more women and consequently ended up in nursing."





Shane admits that he wanted to become a nurse to meet women; but laughs that it also didn't quite work out as he thought as he married an accountant. Source: Shane Dalupan





Sa pagpunta niya sa Stanthorpe niya nahanap ang bagong proyektong magdadala sa kanya ng bagong karera.





"A bunch of mates wanted to try the apple pie [in Stanthorpe, a town in QLD that grows apples]. On the shelf of the store were a few of these bottles called cider. In the early 2000s, cider didn't even have a footprint of any sort here in Australia. I really liked the taste so I started to play around with it and it became a hobby."





Stanthorpe is a town in QLD known growing apples. Source: AmericanTrails from Pixabay





Mula sa isang hobby, naging negosyo ang kanyang paggawa niya ng apple cider. Binuo niya ang Apple Boy Cider Co. mahigit ng isang taon ang nakalipas.





"I created our first batch in New Zealand because the recipe required three specific apples which unfortunately QLD didn't have three years ago; so I'm currently in research and development to use local apples in QLD."





Gamit ang mga lokal na mansanas sa QLD, gumawa ng apple cider recipe si Shane na "slightly on the thicker side in terms of viscosity, not a liquer but not watery. Just perfectly balanced and encapsulates a lot of that apple scent, aroma and flavour."











At para kay Shane, ang kagustuhan niyang gumawa ng apple cider na balanced at may sapat na alcohol content and mga dahilan kung kaya't ginusto niyang sumabak sa pabago-bagong alcohol industry.





"Once upon a time, people would go for the hard drinks. Its an adjunct to being able to socialise; but if you drink anything higher than a wine, it inhibits your ability to continue. And people who once loved beer often hit the age of 30 and get a gluten intolerance. Cider is a bridge between wine and beer. It's a particular option people can look into."





Habang karaniwang opsyon na ang cider, plano ni Shane na gumawa ng panibagong flavour sa mga darating na araw na gamit ang calamansi.





Shane shares that because citrus blends well with apples, he is planning to develop a calamansi apple cider in the future. Source: icon0.com from Pexels





"We are also working with a multinational to tap into the Asian market," dagdag niya.





Habang unti-unti ng nabubuo ang kanyang mga plano, paniwala ni Shane ang mga dati niyang karera ang nagdala sa kanya sa negosyo niya ngayon.





As his plans and ideas come to fruition, Shane believes that the different paths he took led him to build the business he has today. Source: Apple Boy Cider Co. Instagram





"Go down different paths and see how far it takes you. Be willing to pull the trigger and decide if it's for you or not. If it's not, be willing to get up and walk away from it and start again. Eventually, with trying, you will get to where something works."





