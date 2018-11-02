SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga kabataang pinuno nagtipon upang pag-usapan ang racism at resilience

Young leaders from the South Sudanese community met with Indigenous leaders to discuss their shared experiences in Australia.

Young leaders from the South Sudanese community met with Indigenous leaders to discuss their shared experiences in Australia. Source: SBS News

Published 3 November 2018 at 9:36am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Nagtipon ang mga kabataang pinuno ng South Sudan at mga katutubong pinuno upang pag-usapan ang racism at resilience. Ang parehong komunidad ay nagsabing sila ay humaharap sa parehong problema- takot, kawalan ng kapangyarihan at ekslusyon.

