Mga kabataang pinuno nagtipon upang pag-usapan ang racism at resilience

Young leaders from the South Sudanese community met with Indigenous leaders to discuss their shared experiences in Australia. Source: SBS News
Published 3 November 2018 at 9:36am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Nagtipon ang mga kabataang pinuno ng South Sudan at mga katutubong pinuno upang pag-usapan ang racism at resilience. Ang parehong komunidad ay nagsabing sila ay humaharap sa parehong problema- takot, kawalan ng kapangyarihan at ekslusyon.
