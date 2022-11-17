90 years Lego

Former SBS correspondent Victoria Knauf has been working as a content producer for the Lego Group in Denmark for four years.
Published 17 November 2022 at 6:01pm, updated 17 November 2022 at 6:18pm
By Christian Froelicher
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
You probably also played with Lego as a child. The colourful cult bricks have been an international household name since 1958 and the Lego brand has been around since 1932. But did you know that the Danish family business almost went bankrupt in 2003? This and more, in an enthralling SBS interview.
Published 17 November 2022 at 6:01pm, updated 17 November 2022 at 6:18pm
By Christian Froelicher
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share