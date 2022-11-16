A British lord and a dead nanny: Does the solution to a 50-year-old case lie in Australia?
Professor Hassan Ugail von der University of Bradford sagt, er habe den mordverdächtigen Lord Lucas dank intelligenter Gesichtserkennung in der Nähe von Brisbane aufgespürt. Credit: Victor De Jesus/Victor De Jesus
Published 16 November 2022 at 8:09pm
By Barbara Barkhausen
Source: SBS
The British aristocrat Lord Lucan was once talked about as a James Bond actor. But then he allegedly murdered his family's nanny. He has been missing for 48 years. Now an expert in facial recognition claims to have found him in Australia.
Published 16 November 2022 at 8:09pm
By Barbara Barkhausen
Source: SBS
Share