Arms race between cockatoos and rubbish bin owners in Sydney

Barbara Klump has investigated how cockatoos learn to open dustbins and whether they apply the principles of social learning. Credit: Kate J Beer
Published 2 November 2022 at 8:09pm
By Julia Grewe
Source: SBS
Bin owners in Sydney are not at all happy about the cunning cuckatoos who open their green waste bins. They are therefore constantly inventing new methods to outsmart the birds. The behavioural biologist Barbara Klump has studied this "arms race".
