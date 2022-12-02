SBS German

The hunt for dark matter

SBS German

BB Dark Matter Elisabetta SUPL Aug 22 lgesm.jpg

Physikerin Elisabetta Barberio forscht für die Universität von Melbourne

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2022 at 3:00pm
By Barbara Barkhausen ,, Trudi Latour
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

1000 meters underground - in a gold mine in Victoria - a physicist is searching for dark matter. What it is exactly, even she does not know, let alone what it looks like. But should she solve the riddle of the mysterious substance, she is sure to win the Nobel Prize. Barbara Barkhausen has taken on this mystery and talked to Trudi Latour about it.

Published 2 December 2022 at 3:00pm
By Barbara Barkhausen ,, Trudi Latour
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

BB Dark Matter Elisabetta SUPL Aug 22 lgesm.jpg

Auf der Jagd nach Dunkler Materie

BB Doris Hallmann bestes Cafe Australiens.jpgS

The best Cafe in Australia

Mathew Leckie celebrates after scoring his second goal in Australia's friendly match against the Czech Republic in Austria – Getty Images.

SBS Nachrichten, Donnerstag 01.12.2022

hawaii-mauna-loa-ausbruch-100_768x432.jfif

SBS Nachrichten Dienstag, 29.11.2022