The hunt for dark matter

Physikerin Elisabetta Barberio forscht für die Universität von Melbourne
Published 2 December 2022 at 3:00pm
By Barbara Barkhausen ,, Trudi Latour
Source: SBS
1000 meters underground - in a gold mine in Victoria - a physicist is searching for dark matter. What it is exactly, even she does not know, let alone what it looks like. But should she solve the riddle of the mysterious substance, she is sure to win the Nobel Prize. Barbara Barkhausen has taken on this mystery and talked to Trudi Latour about it.
