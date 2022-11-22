SBS German

Australian wine under the Christmas tree in Germany

IMG_6705.jpeg

Olaf Czirr and his wife Karin in their Australien Wine Store in Kelkheim near Frankfurt.

Published 22 November 2022
By Daniel Salg
Presented by Daniel Salg
In Germany, wines from Australia are very popular as gifts at Christmas time. SBS correspondent Daniel Salg spoke with Olaf Czirr, owner of the Frankfurt Australien Wine Store. This reveals why fine wines from Down Under are so popular among Germans, not only at wine nights.

The Rheingau, Weinfranken and the Palatinate. There are a few wine-growing regions in Germany. Yet many wine lovers in Europe also swear by Australian wine. Olaf Czirr and his wife Karin run the Australien Wine Store in Kelkheim near Frankfurt - a wine shop only with wine from Australia and New Zealand. They have just started their Christmas shopping season. In fact, orders from Australia account for a large part of the business. How does that go together? SBS correspondent, Daniel Salg, spoke to Olaf Czirr about the Christmas season.
