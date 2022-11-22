Australian wine under the Christmas tree in Germany

The Rheingau, Weinfranken and the Palatinate. There are a few wine-growing regions in Germany. Yet many wine lovers in Europe also swear by Australian wine. Olaf Czirr and his wife Karin run the Australien Wine Store in Kelkheim near Frankfurt - a wine shop only with wine from Australia and New Zealand. They have just started their Christmas shopping season. In fact, orders from Australia account for a large part of the business. How does that go together? SBS correspondent, Daniel Salg, spoke to Olaf Czirr about the Christmas season.

