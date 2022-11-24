Cast in glass: Recognition of Indigenous Australians at St Paul`s Cathedral in Melbourne

The design of the glass panels was created by an Indigenous vicar of the Anglican Church. He says he now feels as if he has a voice. Source: SBS / Julia Grewe
With the Indigenous artwork in the entrance of St. Paul`s Cathedral, the Dean of the Anglican Church in Melbourne wants to make people think. Source: SBS / Julia Grewe
Published 24 November 2022 at 3:59pm
By Julia Grewe
Source: SBS
The Anglican St. Paul's Cathedral in Melbourne recently installed a work of art of a special kind: an Acknowledgement of Country cast in glass. With this, according to the Dean Andreas Löwe, the church also wants to make amends.
Published 24 November 2022 at 3:59pm
By Julia Grewe
Source: SBS
Share