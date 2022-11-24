SBS German

Cast in glass: Recognition of Indigenous Australians at St Paul`s Cathedral in Melbourne

Dekan Andreas Löwe

With the Indigenous artwork in the entrance of St. Paul`s Cathedral, the Dean of the Anglican Church in Melbourne wants to make people think. Source: SBS / Julia Grewe

Published 24 November 2022 at 3:59pm
By Julia Grewe
The Anglican St. Paul's Cathedral in Melbourne recently installed a work of art of a special kind: an Acknowledgement of Country cast in glass. With this, according to the Dean Andreas Löwe, the church also wants to make amends.

Kathedrale Glas bunt.jpg
The design of the glass panels was created by an Indigenous vicar of the Anglican Church. He says he now feels as if he has a voice. Source: SBS / Julia Grewe
