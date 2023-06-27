"The best grandfather you could wish for" - with a Nazi past

Andreas Pohl.jpg

Andreas Pohls Liebe zu seinem Großvater ist eine andere geworden, seit er sich mit dessen Vergangenheit beschäftigt hat. Source: SBS / Daniel Georgakos

Andreas Pohl was born in Germany in 1963. He thus belongs to the so-called "grandchild generation", which - according to experts - was able to talk more freely with the eyewitnesses of the Second World War than their parents. Andreas Pohl's grandfather was a convinced National Socialist, but turned into a convinced democrat after the war. Pohl wanted to know how that was possible. He wrote a book about it. It's called "Opi.

Andreas Pohl Opi.jpg
Die Biografie von Andreas Pohls Großvater in Buchform. Source: SBS / Daniel Georgakos
