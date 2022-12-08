SBS German

The new German ambassador to Australia, Dr. Markus Ederer

SBS German

Dr. Markus Ederer_Botschafter_official_Bearbeitet Version.jpg

Dr. Markus Ederer hatte einen vollen Terminkalender, als er Melbourne besuchte. Er ist der neue deutsche Botschafter in Canberra.

Published 8 December 2022 at 4:06pm, updated 2 hours ago at 5:29pm
By Julia Grewe
Source: SBS
The German federal government has a new ambassador in Canberra. It is Dr. Markus Ederer who, after a few other interesting positions, has now taken up his position as Germany's highest representative in Australia. We spoke to him at the end of a long day in Melbourne.

