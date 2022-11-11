Digital twin to remind of Tuvalu after sinking

Aerial view of Tuvalu from Drone. Source: Moment RF / Brandi Mueller/Getty Images
Tuvalu is threatened by rising sea levels; the Pacific state could be flooded within the next 80 years. Its 12,000 inhabitants are therefore already planning for the future. The island nation's heritage could be preserved with the help of a digital twin. Barbara Barkhausen knows more about this concept, which would have been unimaginable ten years ago, and spoke with Trudi Latour on the video phone.
