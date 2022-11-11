SBS German

Digital twin to remind of Tuvalu after sinking

Aerial of Tuvalu

Aerial view of Tuvalu from Drone. Source: Moment RF / Brandi Mueller/Getty Images

Published 11 November 2022 at 12:27pm
By Barbara Barkhausen ,, Trudi Latour
Available in other languages

Tuvalu is threatened by rising sea levels; the Pacific state could be flooded within the next 80 years. Its 12,000 inhabitants are therefore already planning for the future. The island nation's heritage could be preserved with the help of a digital twin. Barbara Barkhausen knows more about this concept, which would have been unimaginable ten years ago, and spoke with Trudi Latour on the video phone.

