Christmas market revival at Deutsche Schule Melbourne

Der Andrang war groß und belohnte die lange Vorbereitungszeit und harte Arbeit aller Beteiligter am Weihnachtsmarkt der DSM. Credit: Camilla HOWE
In der Weihnachtsküche der Deutschen Schule Melbourne rührten Alana King und ihre Mutter unermüdlich Teig für Crépes Credit: Stefanie Kerr
Published 8 December 2022 at 5:33pm
By Julia Grewe
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An estimated 3,000 visitors flocked to this year's Christmas market at the Deutsche Schule Melbourne. The result: 85 gingerbread houses sold, 800 crépes, 50 Christmas stollen - and many happy faces. We were on location and talked to the organisers, parents and visitors.
Published 8 December 2022 at 5:33pm
By Julia Grewe
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share