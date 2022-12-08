SBS German

Christmas market revival at Deutsche Schule Melbourne

SBS German

Alana King und ihre Mutter am Weihnachtsmarkt der Deutschen Schule Melbourne

In der Weihnachtsküche der Deutschen Schule Melbourne rührten Alana King und ihre Mutter unermüdlich Teig für Crépes Credit: Stefanie Kerr

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 December 2022 at 5:33pm
By Julia Grewe
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An estimated 3,000 visitors flocked to this year's Christmas market at the Deutsche Schule Melbourne. The result: 85 gingerbread houses sold, 800 crépes, 50 Christmas stollen - and many happy faces. We were on location and talked to the organisers, parents and visitors.

Published 8 December 2022 at 5:33pm
By Julia Grewe
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Weihnachtsmarkt Deutsche Schule Melbourne
Der Andrang war groß und belohnte die lange Vorbereitungszeit und harte Arbeit aller Beteiligter am Weihnachtsmarkt der DSM. Credit: Camilla HOWE
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr. Markus Ederer_Botschafter_official_Bearbeitet Version.jpg

The new German ambassador to Australia, Dr. Markus Ederer

anuja-mary-tilj-30I2iKu9RHA-unsplash.jpg

Why do Germans celebrate St. Nicholas?

The Reserve Bank of Australia's board has decided to hike the cash rate once more in order to curb rising inflation.

SBS Nachrichten, Dienstag 06.12.22

Art Gallery NSW 22-11 SANAA 1379.jpg

A glowing birdcage with hanging gardens