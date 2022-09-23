SBS German

German Week in Adelaide

Published 23 September 2022 at 12:52pm, updated 3 hours ago at 1:01pm
By Trudi Latour
From September 25, i.e. from next Sunday until October 3, one can now fully immerse oneself in German culture in Adelaide. The festivities, with many events, were organized by a committee founded by Reinhard Struve, a well-known representative of the German community in South Australia, and the recently appointed Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany in SA, Matt Williams.

I spoke with Reinhard Struve, the initiator of the festival.

Reinhard Struve, der Initiator der ersten Deutschen Woche in Adelaide 2022
There will also be celebrations to mark German Unity Day on October 3 and 70 years of diplomacy between Australia and Germany. Other exciting events include a German film night, a day of business, science and innovation, a lecture on the origins, history and spread of the Yiddish (Jewish-German) language, a cooking evening with a tarte flambée masterclass, a book reading with German author Jo Schueck, a historical walk in the beautiful Barossa Valley and an Oktoberfest at the Prancing Pony brewery.
