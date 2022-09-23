German Week in Adelaide

I spoke with Reinhard Struve, the initiator of the festival.
There will also be celebrations to mark German Unity Day on October 3 and 70 years of diplomacy between Australia and Germany. Other exciting events include a German film night, a day of business, science and innovation, a lecture on the origins, history and spread of the Yiddish (Jewish-German) language, a cooking evening with a tarte flambée masterclass, a book reading with German author Jo Schueck, a historical walk in the beautiful Barossa Valley and an Oktoberfest at the Prancing Pony brewery.
Reinhard Struve, der Initiator der ersten Deutschen Woche in Adelaide 2022