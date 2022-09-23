German Week in Adelaide

I spoke with Reinhard Struve, the initiator of the festival.





Reinhard Struve, der Initiator der ersten Deutschen Woche in Adelaide 2022

There will also be celebrations to mark German Unity Day on October 3 and 70 years of diplomacy between Australia and Germany. Other exciting events include a German film night, a day of business, science and innovation, a lecture on the origins, history and spread of the Yiddish (Jewish-German) language, a cooking evening with a tarte flambée masterclass, a book reading with German author Jo Schueck, a historical walk in the beautiful Barossa Valley and an Oktoberfest at the Prancing Pony brewery.