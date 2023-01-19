Hannah Emde, jungle doctor

Hannah_Emde_Probst_01.jpg

Dschungeldoktor Hannah Emde Credit: Maximilian Probst

In our series "Science Talks", our correspondent Dr Dr Catharina Vendl talks today with Hannah Emde, a veterinarian, author and documentary filmmaker who lives practically for species conservation. With her publications, she wants to convey the importance of biodiversity to people and explain complex relationships in an understandable way.

Since 2011, Hannah Emde has been travelling in Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Europe, completed internships at various research stations and, as a veterinarian, is committed to the conservation of species worldwide. In 2017, she therefore founded the non-profit "Nepada Wildlife e.V." with a team of experts. The association promotes sustainable, local species conservation projects and raises awareness about the loss of biodiversity. In addition, she reports at lectures, on radio and television and via social media.

The following link leads to Hannah's website and that of her NGO Nepada e.V.:
4-Neu_U1-Emde.indd
Das ist Hannah Emdes Buch, über welches man auch auf ihrer Webseite mehr erfahren kann.
As a member of a team of scientists, Catharina Vendl is also involved in the production of the podcast series Boiling Point, which can be heard, in English of course, on the internet here:

