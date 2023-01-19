Hannah Emde, jungle doctor

Since 2011, Hannah Emde has been travelling in Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Europe, completed internships at various research stations and, as a veterinarian, is committed to the conservation of species worldwide. In 2017, she therefore founded the non-profit "Nepada Wildlife e.V." with a team of experts. The association promotes sustainable, local species conservation projects and raises awareness about the loss of biodiversity. In addition, she reports at lectures, on radio and television and via social media.





The following link leads to Hannah's website and that of her NGO Nepada e.V.:

