Dress code as an instrument of oppression

Frauen und Mädchen sind in Indonesien gezwungen, einer strengen Kleiderordnung gerecht zu werden.
Published 29 October 2022 at 2:43pm
By Barbara Barkhausen ,, Trudi Latour
Source: SBS
Several provinces and cities in Indonesia have imposed harsh dress codes for girls and women. The human rights organization Human Rights Watch has now documented numerous reports in which women report discrimination, bullying and even threats of violence if they dress the way they want. Barbara Barkhausen, has taken a closer look for us at the issue, which plays a major role among our neighbours.
Published 29 October 2022 at 2:43pm
By Barbara Barkhausen ,, Trudi Latour
Source: SBS
Share