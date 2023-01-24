“Artificial intelligence can only be beaten with natural stupidity. ”

Input → Black Box → Output. In this way, you could simply explain how the new programs based on artificial intelligence work. What exactly happens in the “black box” is no longer comprehensible, as the calculation steps have now become far too complex. What is certain, however, is that machines are now almost infinitely capable of learning if you only feed them with a lot of valuable data.





Based on this principle, Open AI has created a text and art generator that can produce impressive creative texts, graphics or works of art as an output. The quality of the current test version is already so good that some professional copywriters or translators see their businesses drying up.



The makers of OpenAI have not only generated enthusiasm with their AI. Photo portal Getty recently stated that it wanted to sue OpenAI for image rights violations. Source: Getty / NurPhoto For example, the bot provides the following answer to the task: “Write a text that explains Chat GPT and Dall E,” the bot provides the following answer:





“ChatGPT is a large natural language model that was trained by OpenAI. It uses a technology called Transformer to generate and understand texts. ChatGPT can be used in many applications, such as chatbots, automatic text generation, and text completion.





DALL-E is another OpenAI model that is based on the GPT-3 model (Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3) and specializes in image recognition. With DALL-E, you can enter a description or a sentence and it generates a suitable image from it. It uses a technology called Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) to create the images. “





In the copy writing community, for example, this concern is not entirely unjustified, says Christian Pfaff. He has worked in the industry for years and is aware of the strengths of the new bots as well as the weaknesses.





For him, the software is more likely to expose who really knows their craft and who doesn't, because the machine is not really creative. In return, it is excellent at imitating and copying things. The same applies to the art world and even though some of what is created in the computer may be nice looking - groundbreaking, truly new creative ideas are not (yet) to be expected. Instead, the softwares offer exciting tools and support for food for thought.



