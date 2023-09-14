Cows for Cambodia
Als der Australier Andrew Costello vor zwölf Jahren Kambodscha besuchte, war der Medienmanager schockiert von all der Armut, die er sah. Ein lokaler Führer erklärte Costello dann die Bedeutung, die eine einzelne Kuh für eine Familie in Kambodscha hat. Daraufhin startete Costello die wohltätige Organisation Cows for Cambodia – oder auf Deutsch übersetzt: Kühe für Kambodscha.
In Cambodia, a cow is worth just as much as a house and is therefore a dream for many villagers. The country in Southeast Asia is one of the poorest in the region. Two Australians want to change that — with a clever concept, as SBS correspondent colleague Barbara Barkhausen knows.
