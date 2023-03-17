Art tip Melbourne: Oskar Fischinger, pioneer of video and animation art

postcard-3.5inx8.5in-h-front

Die Projektion des deutschen Oskar Fischinger ist noch bis zum 7. Mai dieses Jahres im ACMI in Melbourne zu sehen. Source: Supplied / Centre for Visual Music (CVM), Los Angeles

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

There's a very special rarity on view in Melbourne right now. As part of its exhibition on the evolution of film, the ACMI Film Museum has included a restaging of one of the very first multimedia projections. The experimental avant-garde animator who created the artwork is named Oskar Fischinger and hails from Germany.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

230316 Deutschstunde Diplom Uta Poltze.JPG

Learning German in Australia with qualifications

Christina Remshardt_Stefanie Kerr_DSM_SBS Julia Grewe.jpg

Deutsche Schule Melbourne hosts Open Day

Christina Remshardt_Stefanie Kerr_DSM_SBS Julia Grewe.jpg

Deutsche Schule Melbourne veranstaltet Tag der Offenen Türe

Bhutanese Flag Hoisting FED SQ MELB 2019

SBS Nachrichten, Dienstag 14.03.23