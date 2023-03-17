Art tip Melbourne: Oskar Fischinger, pioneer of video and animation art
Die Projektion des deutschen Oskar Fischinger ist noch bis zum 7. Mai dieses Jahres im ACMI in Melbourne zu sehen. Source: Supplied / Centre for Visual Music (CVM), Los Angeles
There's a very special rarity on view in Melbourne right now. As part of its exhibition on the evolution of film, the ACMI Film Museum has included a restaging of one of the very first multimedia projections. The experimental avant-garde animator who created the artwork is named Oskar Fischinger and hails from Germany.
Share