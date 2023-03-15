"Meute is extremely in demand - I hope you know that too, Thomas": Christoph Mücher (left) from the Goethe Institute in Sydney, with Thomas Burhorn from Meute.
Meute: Blasmusik meets Electronica
A distinguished visitor to the SBS editorial office: Thomas Burhorn from Hamburg is the trumpet player and co-founder of Meute.
Can you play techno with traditional wind and percussion instruments? And how! The German techno-marching band Meute has mastered the art like no other band. In mid-March, they played to sold-out crowds in Adelaide and Melbourne. Listen to a revealing interview from Australia to find out more.
