The Jolly German is bringing Bavarian pretzels to local communities across Australia

The “King of Cakes,” Wolfgang Kelke, could now become the “King of Pretzels” Down Under.

The king has taken off his crown - Wolfgang Kelke, THE King of Cakes, has sold his Brisbane business after more than 30 years. But Wolfgang is far from retirement. His mission: to make the pretzel known throughout Australia. With his good mood and Bavarian pretzel pastry in his luggage, “The Jolly German” travels through Australia in his camper.

SBS correspondent Katharina Lösche visited Wolfgang Kelke, known in Brisbane as King of Cakes, on the Gold Coast.
