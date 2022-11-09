"Not settling into lies": Interview with the pastor of the 1989 Leipzig peace prayers, Christoph Wonneberger
"Es war ein Glücksfall, dass alle friedlich geblieben sind", sagt Christoph Wonneberger, eine der treibenden Kräfte hinter den Leipziger Montagsdemonstrationen vom Herbst 1989.
Published 9 November 2022 at 8:06pm
By Julia Grewe
Source: SBS
In the autumn of 1989, the world looked at what was happening in the large cities of the GDR and especially in Leipzig. For there, the so called peace prayers in the Nikoliakirche had led to the demonstrations, with drew more and more people from week to week to fight for more freedom. The pastor who held the peace prayers back then is Christoph Wonneberger. We spoke with him.
