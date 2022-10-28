Petra Kleinherne: Transformations

Abstract expressionism is one of Petra Kleinherne's most important influences, and she intuitively paints colorful landscapes and objects directly onto canvas without making sketches beforehand.



Wolkenkuckucksheim, 2022 Credit: Tim Gresham Thus, through the "chaos on the canvas," she does depict the brokenness and ambivalence of the time in which we live, but sees herself as apolitical and believes that for an artist to make a political difference in the sense of "art as agency," is "rare and difficult."



Blue Tree, 2022, Petra Kleinherne Credit: Tim Gresham The exhibition runs until November 12, when there will also be a finissage in the afternoon at 15:30, where the artist will talk about her work, some of which is pictured here. The address is Jacob Hoerner Galleries, 1 Sutton Place Carlton Melbourne.



Advertisement