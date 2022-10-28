Petra Kleinherne: Transformations

SBS German

Petra Kleinherne at Opening 1_KH 006 JH Gallery 201022.jpg

Die Künstlerin Petra Kleinherne bei der Ausstellungseröffnung von "Wandlungen" in den Jacob Hoerner Galleries, Melbourne

Published 28 October 2022 at 4:18pm
By Trudi Latour
In "Im Gespräch" we hear from Petra Kleinherne, a German-Australian visual artist currently exhibiting at the Jacob Hoerner Galleries in Melbourne. The exhibition is called "Wandlungen" or "Transformations", which is a transformation from abstraction to figuration, to which Petra Kleinherne is now increasingly turning in this work.

Abstract expressionism is one of Petra Kleinherne's most important influences, and she intuitively paints colorful landscapes and objects directly onto canvas without making sketches beforehand.
Wolkenkuckucksheim, 2022, Oel auf Leinwand, 144 x 199 cm
Wolkenkuckucksheim, 2022 Credit: Tim Gresham
Thus, through the "chaos on the canvas," she does depict the brokenness and ambivalence of the time in which we live, but sees herself as apolitical and believes that for an artist to make a political difference in the sense of "art as agency," is "rare and difficult."
Blue Tree, 2022, Oel auf Leinwand, 50 x 70 cm
Blue Tree, 2022, Petra Kleinherne Credit: Tim Gresham
The exhibition runs until November 12, when there will also be a finissage in the afternoon at 15:30, where the artist will talk about her work, some of which is pictured here. The address is Jacob Hoerner Galleries, 1 Sutton Place Carlton Melbourne.
Handbag Landscape, 2022, Oel auf Holz, 30 x 40 cm
Handbag Landscape, 2022, Petra Kleinherne Credit: Tim Gresham
