SBS German

Award-winning with a great sense of justice: SBS journalist Stefan Armbruster

SBS German

Stefan Armbruster_MEAA Clarion Awards 2022_ 52416305172_181aaae9a8_b (2).jpg

Der Journalist und SBS Korrespondent Stefan Armbruster (links, mit Peter Ryan von der ABC) hat schon viele Preise für seine Berichterstattung gewonnen, dieses Jahr den Queensland Clarion Award for Multicultural Reporting. Credit: Stefan Armbruster/MEAA

Published 28 October 2022 at 5:03pm, updated 28 October 2022 at 5:30pm
By Julia Grewe
Source: SBS

Journalist and SBS News and Current Affairs Correspondent Stefan Armbruster recently received the Queensland Clarion Award for Multicultural Reporting. Amongst the award-winning stories was his reporting on the tragic accident of the refugee boat Siev-X, which sank about 20 years ago. In our interview he tells us, why he finds such topics interesting and what about him is still German.

