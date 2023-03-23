Whale researcher Olaf Meynecke back from Antarctica

Earlier this year, my colleague Barbara Barkhausen spoke with German scientist Olaf Meynecke from Griffith University. The whale researcher was on his way to Antarctica at the time. He was one of the scientists on the Antarctic Climate Expedition. After several weeks on the road, he just landed back in Australia and told Barbara about his adventures. In the meantime, we also collected more questions from our listeners, which he now answers all.

Olaf Meynecke auf der Klima-Expedition in die Antarktis im Februar 2023
