Warmer, healthier, more beautiful: Melbourne's passive house The Hütt is an award winner

MDS_Coburg_highres-1.jpg

Mit viel Grün außen und innen schafft der Architekt Marc Bernstein eine gesundes und nachhaltiges Klima in The Hütt. Credit: Marnie Hawson

Published 16 November 2022 at 8:59pm
By Julia Grewe
Source: SBS

A plot of land in Melbourne that is considered challenging: German architect Marc Benrstein of Melbourne Design Studios has built an all-round sustainable and CO2-neutral house on it. Modestly named "The Hütt", the passive house has won one award after another.

