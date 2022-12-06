SBS German

Why do Germans celebrate St. Nicholas?

SBS German

anuja-mary-tilj-30I2iKu9RHA-unsplash.jpg

Der Nikolaus, wie wir ihn am 06.12. jedes Jahr in Deutschland feiern, ist in Wirklichkeit eine Verschmelzung von zwei Nikoläusen aus dem dritten und sechsten Jahrhundert.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 December 2022 at 8:19pm
By Benjamin Kanthak, Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Benjamin Kanthak, Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Were the shoes cleaned? And more importantly, were they filled with candy or charcoal the next morning? Many Australians shrug their shoulders, but in German culture, St. Nicholas Day is an integral part of the pre-Christmas period. But why does this custom even exist and did St. Nicholaus really exist?

Published 6 December 2022 at 8:19pm
By Benjamin Kanthak, Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Benjamin Kanthak, Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The Reserve Bank of Australia's board has decided to hike the cash rate once more in order to curb rising inflation.

SBS Nachrichten, Dienstag 06.12.2022

Art Gallery NSW 22-11 SANAA 1379.jpg

A glowing birdcage with hanging gardens

BB Dark Matter Elisabetta SUPL Aug 22 lgesm.jpg

The hunt for dark matter

BB Dark Matter Elisabetta SUPL Aug 22 lgesm.jpg

Auf der Jagd nach Dunkler Materie