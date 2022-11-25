How to protect children from tropical diseases?

SBS German

Dr. Andrea Haselbeck arbeitet als Epidemiologin in Bali

Published 25 November 2022 at 11:18am
By Catharina Vendl
Presented by Trudi Latour
Source: SBS
In our "Science Talks" series, today we hear from epidemiologist Dr. Andrea Haselbeck, with whom our highly qualified science correspondent Dr. Dr. Catharina Vendl spoke in Bali. Dr. Andrea Haselbeck studies the spread of diseases such as tropical diseases that have not received much attention in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia. Her research is about finding out what the pathogens are and how to protect children from them in particular. She also studies the effectiveness of vaccination programs - for example, against cholera and typhoid.

How common are diseases such as cholera and typhoid fever in low-income countries - and how can they be combated? New vaccines are the focus of research at the South Korean institute where Catharina Vendle's interview partner is currently working.



Our science expert Dr. Dr. Catharina Vendle met epidemiologist Dr. Andrea Haselbeck in Bali, where she currently lives, and talked to the expert about her work in public health at the research institute in South Korea. Why Korea? Although she grew up in Germany, she is German-Korean.



Andrea is originally a veterinarian, an experience that also benefits her in her current position, since many diseases are transmitted by animals.



As a member of a team of scientists, Catharina Vendl is also involved in the production of the podcast series Boiling Point, which can be heard on the Internet here:



