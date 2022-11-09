Australian conductor Simone Young. Credit: Photo by Klar/ullstein bild.
Chefdirigentin Simone Young mit dem Sydney Symphony Orchestra Credit: Daniel Boud/Daniel Boud
Published 9 November 2022 at 3:43pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This year’s People’s Choice Concert is a unique opportunity to vote for the music the Sydney Symphony Orchestra should play, with tunes ranging from the greatest composers, the world of film and opera and even some undiscovered gems.
Available in other languages
