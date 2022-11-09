SBS German

People's Choice Concert

Sydney Symphony Orchestra - Concert Hall opening night

Chefdirigentin Simone Young mit dem Sydney Symphony Orchestra Credit: Daniel Boud/Daniel Boud

Published 9 November 2022 at 3:43pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
This year’s People’s Choice Concert is a unique opportunity to vote for the music the Sydney Symphony Orchestra should play, with tunes ranging from the greatest composers, the world of film and opera and even some undiscovered gems.

Australian conductor Simone Young. Credit: Photo by Klar/ullstein bild.
