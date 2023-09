'Εκθεση UNICEF: οι νέοι της Αυστραλίας αγωνιούν για την κλιματική αλλαγή

"Australia’s youths are engaged, they want to be heard on this topic. And that is why it is important to include their voices when we are thinking about new policies and decision making around climate change and the environment. So, UNICEF Australia is calling on the new Albanese government to create a National Youth Advisory council which would give young people a direct link to government. It would help shape government policy in a range of areas, including climate and environmental policy. "

