Κοτόπουλο στα κάρβουνα με θυμάρι

cooking

BBQ yoghurt and thyme chicken with tomato, haloumi and basil salad Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Το κοτόπουλο όταν ψήνεται στα κάρβουνα αποκτά μοναδική γεύση. Σ' αυτή τη συνταγή η Άντζελα Νικολέττου μας προτείνει μια απλή μαρινάδα που θα εξασφαλίσει ότι το κοτόπουλο δε θα στεγνώσει. Το συνοδεύει με μια σαλάτα με ντομάτα, χαλούμι και βασιλικό.

BBQ yoghurt and thyme chicken

Ingredients

4 chicken thigh fillets

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Zest of a lemon

½ cup Greek yoghurt

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

Fresh thyme sprigs

Chopped parsley and lemon juice, to serve
Κοτόπουλο Ψητό με Καπνιστή Πάπρικα

Method

Add the chicken, garlic, yoghurt, lemon zest and thyme sprigs in a bowl, season and mix well. Cover and refrigerate until needed – overnight is good.

Heat a BBQ or grill and place the marinated chicken pieces on the heat. Turn once it has a good colour and cook the other side until it is cooked. You may need to turn the piece a couple of times. Cooking time will vary with the thickness of the pieces. Remove from heat and rest for 10mins before cutting into slices. Sprinkle with parley and add a squeeze of lemon before serving.
Kοτόπιτα με φουντούκια και σταφίδες

Tomato, haloumi & basil salad

Ingredients

3 ripe tomatoes

½ red onion

100g haloumi cheese

½ cup fresh basil leaves

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbs petimezi (grape molasses)

Method

Slice tomatoes into wedges. Cut the haloumi into 5mm slices and then into sticks. Thinly slice red onion. To prepare salad, gently mix the tomatoes, onion, haloumi and basil leaves in a bowl. Drizzle with the olive oil and petimezi and season with salt and pepper.

