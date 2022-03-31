Εκμέκ καταίφι

cooking

Ekmek Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Αγαπημένο 'μαμαδίστικο' γλυκό το εκμέκ μας απογειώνει με κάθε κουταλιά! Ακολουθήστε την συνταγή της 'Αντζελας Νικολέττου για σίγουρη επιτυχία.

Ekmek kataifi

Base

200g kataifi pastry

100g butter, melted

  • Pull kataifi pastry apart so it is fluffy and has no clumps.
  • Heat oven to 170C.
  • Butter a 25cm x 35cm (approx) baking dish and add the kataifi. Pour over melted butter and mix well so it is all coated with butter. Bake until golden, about 45 mins. Remove and cool.
Syrup

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 strip of lemon rind

1 cinnamon quill

1 tbs honey 

  • To make syrup, add all ingredients except the honey to a saucepan and boil for 5 minutes. Add the honey and stir for 1 minute. Let cool slightly and slowly pour over cooked kataifi.  
Custard

1 lt full cream milk

6 egg yolks

½ cup caster sugar

6 tbs corn flour

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1 tsp mastic powder (grind ½ tsp sugar with ½ tsp mastic resin)  

  • Grind mastic with sugar using a mortar and pestle, to make a powder.
  • In a saucepan, heat the milk, vanilla, mastic and sugar. Do NOT boil.
  • Mix the corn flour with a little cold milk to dissolve and mix in the egg yolks. Remove milk from heat and while stirring, add the egg mixture to the warm milk. Return to the heat and keep stirring until it begins to thicken and just bubbles. Use a whisk to make sure no lumps form. Transfer to a cold container cover with glad wrap (touching the top) and cool. 
Cream

500 ml cream, whipped

2 tbs icing sugar

pistachios, crushed 

  • Whip cream and sugar until stiff peaks form. 
To assemble

Using a spatula, cover kataifi base with the cold custard. Add the whipped cream and sprinkle with pistachios. Refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Jane Clark is Mona's Senior Research Curator (Museum of Old and New Art, Hobart, Tasmania)

Ορθόδοξες εικόνες απίστευτης ομορφιάς σε εντυπωσιακή έκθεση στην Τασμανία

JACINTA ALLAN SWEARING IN

Τι δήλωσαν ομογενείς πολιτικοί για την νέα πρωθυπουργό της Βικτώριας;

Greek main bulletin.jpg

Δελτίο Ειδήσεων Πέμπτη 28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023

BUNUBA RANGERS

Κροκόδειλος τεσσάρων μέτρων εθεάθη κοντά στην παραλία Airlie της Κουηνσλάνδης.