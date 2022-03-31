Εκμέκ καταίφι

Ekmek kataifi
Base
200g kataifi pastry
100g butter, melted
- Pull kataifi pastry apart so it is fluffy and has no clumps.
- Heat oven to 170C.
- Butter a 25cm x 35cm (approx) baking dish and add the kataifi. Pour over melted butter and mix well so it is all coated with butter. Bake until golden, about 45 mins. Remove and cool.
Syrup
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
1 strip of lemon rind
1 cinnamon quill
1 tbs honey
- To make syrup, add all ingredients except the honey to a saucepan and boil for 5 minutes. Add the honey and stir for 1 minute. Let cool slightly and slowly pour over cooked kataifi.
Custard
1 lt full cream milk
6 egg yolks
½ cup caster sugar
6 tbs corn flour
1 tsp vanilla bean paste
1 tsp mastic powder (grind ½ tsp sugar with ½ tsp mastic resin)
- Grind mastic with sugar using a mortar and pestle, to make a powder.
- In a saucepan, heat the milk, vanilla, mastic and sugar. Do NOT boil.
- Mix the corn flour with a little cold milk to dissolve and mix in the egg yolks. Remove milk from heat and while stirring, add the egg mixture to the warm milk. Return to the heat and keep stirring until it begins to thicken and just bubbles. Use a whisk to make sure no lumps form. Transfer to a cold container cover with glad wrap (touching the top) and cool.
Cream
500 ml cream, whipped
2 tbs icing sugar
pistachios, crushed
- Whip cream and sugar until stiff peaks form.
To assemble
Using a spatula, cover kataifi base with the cold custard. Add the whipped cream and sprinkle with pistachios. Refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving.