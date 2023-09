epaselect epa10881736 Stefanos Kasselakis (C), elected as the new President of the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance party, makes statements outside the party's offices in Athens, Greece, 24 September 2023. With 75 percent of the votes counted, Kasselakis on 24 September emerged as the victor of the election for a new leader of main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, according to an announcement by Yiannis Drosos, head of the party's Electoral Committee. Kasselakis received 56.69 percent of the vote, against 43.31 percent for rival candidate Effie Achtsioglou. EPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS Credit: ALEXANDROS VLACHOS/EPA