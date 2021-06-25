Μπομπότα γλυκιά με πορτοκάλι και σταφίδες (polenta cake with orange & currants)
Ingredients
2 cups polenta
½ cup currants
½ tsp salt
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp bicarb soda
½ cup yoghurt
1/3 cup olive oil
2 eggs
½ cup orange juice
zest of one orange
Syrup
¾ cup sugar
2 tbs honey
2 tsp lemon juice
2 strips orange peel
1 cup water
Μπομπότα με τυρί
Method
Heat oven to 200C. Oil a 20cm cake tin.
Soak the currants in hot water until needed.
Mix together the dry ingredients (polenta, salt, baking powder and bicarb).
In a separate bowl mix the yoghurt, olive oil, orange juice, orange zest and eggs.
Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix well to form a thick batter.
Drain the soaked currants and fold through the batter.
Place the batter into the oiled cake tin and smooth the top.
Bake for about 20 minutes or until nicely golden.
To make the syrup, place all the ingredients in a small saucepan, heat and stir until sugar is dissolved and then simmer for 5 minutes.
When the bobota is ready, remove from the oven and using a skewer or fork, prick holes all over so that the syrup can soak through and then gently pour all the syrup over the warm cake. Let it rest for 30 minutes before taking out of the tin and serving.
Serve with yoghurt or cream.
