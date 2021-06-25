Μπομπότα γλυκιά με πορτοκάλι και σταφίδες

cooking

Gluten free cake with polenta, orange and currents Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Δοκιμάστε μια γλυκιά μπομπότα με πορτοκάλι και σταφίδες. Η συνταγή της Άντζελας Νικολέττου δεν περιέχει γλουτένη και μπορεί να προσαρμοστεί στις δικές σας προτιμήσεις.

Μπομπότα γλυκιά με πορτοκάλι και σταφίδες (polenta cake with orange & currants)

Ingredients

2 cups polenta

½ cup currants

½ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bicarb soda

½ cup yoghurt

1/3 cup olive oil

2 eggs

½ cup orange juice

zest of one orange

Syrup

¾ cup sugar

2 tbs honey

2 tsp lemon juice

2 strips orange peel

1 cup water
READ MORE

Μπομπότα με τυρί

Method

Heat oven to 200C. Oil a 20cm cake tin.

Soak the currants in hot water until needed.

Mix together the dry ingredients (polenta, salt, baking powder and bicarb).

In a separate bowl mix the yoghurt, olive oil, orange juice, orange zest and eggs.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix well to form a thick batter.

Drain the soaked currants and fold through the batter.

Place the batter into the oiled cake tin and smooth the top.

Bake for about 20 minutes or until nicely golden.

To make the syrup, place all the ingredients in a small saucepan, heat and stir until sugar is dissolved and then simmer for 5 minutes.

When the bobota is ready, remove from the oven and using a skewer or fork, prick holes all over so that the syrup can soak through and then gently pour all the syrup over the warm cake. Let it rest for 30 minutes before taking out of the tin and serving.

Serve with yoghurt or cream.

More delicious recipes

READ MORE

Δαμάσκηνα ποσέ

READ MORE

Aχλάδια ψητά με μέλι και πορτοκάλι

READ MORE

Baklava Inspired Trifle Recipe

READ MORE

Watermelon salad with rose syrup

READ MORE

Rice pudding with rhubarb

READ MORE

Μαρμελάδα δαμάσκηνο



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Synovial cyst

Πρέπει να ανησυχώ όταν εμφανίσω μια κύστη;

Greek main bulletin.jpg

Δελτίο Ειδήσεων Παρασκευή 10 Νοεμβρίου 2023

Credit: Supplied

Πέρθη: Ανέγερση νέου μνημείου για τη Μάχη της Κρήτης

New GM of Community & Corporate Services Con Dalagiorgos at the GOCSA offices (1).JPG

Νότια Αυστραλία: Διορίστηκε ο νέος διευθυντής Κοινοτικών και Εταιρικών Υπηρεσιών της ΕΟΚΝΑ