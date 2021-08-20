Κανταΐφι με γιαούρτι και γλυκό βύσσινο

Kataifi, labneh and sour cherry cups

Ingredients





1 kg plain yoghurt





1 tbs honey





½ tsp salt





150g kataifi pastry





70g butter, melted





250g sour cherry spoon sweet





¼ cup pistachio nuts, crushed





Method





Start this recipe the day before, as the labneh needs to strain overnight.





Mix the salt and honey into the yoghurt. Place a piece of cheesecloth or muslin (even a clean thin tea towel will work) over a sieve and add the yoghurt mixture. Cover with the overhanging pieces of material and place over a bowl, with enough room for the whey (liquid from the yoghurt) to drain into. Leave in the fridge overnight.





Heat oven to 180C.





Place the kataifi pastry in a bowl and pull apart the strands of pastry. Add the melted butter and mix through with your hands to coat.





You will need a standard muffin tin (this recipe will make about 12 cups). Press about a handful of the kataifi pastry into each muffin space and press to form a cup. Bake for about 10 to 15 minutes until the pastry is golden. Remove from oven, let cool slightly in the tin (5 mins) and then remove each cup and let cool completely on a wire rack.



