Τηγανητά κουκιά με σάλτσα από γιαούρτι

Fried baby broad beans with yoghurt sauce





Ingredients





For the beans:





500g baby broad beans (in pods)





½ cup plain flour





½ tsp cayenne pepper





½ tsp cumin powder





1 tsp fennel powder





½ tsp salt





Olive oil for frying





For the yoghurt





1 cup Greek yoghurt





Zest of 1 lemon





1 tsp lemon juice





1 tbs extra virgin olive oil





½ tsp dried mint





¼ tsp salt





Method





1. Top and tail whole broad beans and remove side string either by pulling down as you remove the top or by using a potato peeler. Bring a pot of salted water to the boil and add the broad beans. Cook for 5 minutes and then drain and let cool.





2. To prepare the yoghurt dipping sauce, place the yoghurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, dried mint, salt and olive oil in a bowl and mix well. Place in the fridge until needed.





3. To fry the broad beans, heat a frypan with enough olive oil to cover the base of the pan (for shallow frying).





4. Place the flour on a large plate and mix through the cayenne pepper, fennel, cumin and salt. Dust the broad beans on the flour mix before frying.





5. Fry the broad beans in small batches, turning as needed. When each batch is browned, drain on absorbent paper before placing in a serving dish.



