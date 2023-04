Ιστορική εκλογική νίκη για τους Εργατικούς στο Άστον της Μελβούρνης

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) and the member-elect for Aston, Mary Doyle visit The Hatter and the Hare cafe in Bayswater, Melbourne, Sunday, April 2, 2023.The Liberals' candidate for Aston, Roshena Campbell, conceded defeat to Labor's Mary Doyle on Saturday night, with Labor predicted to take the seat with a swing of more than six per cent. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH/AAPIMAGE