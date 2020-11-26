Χταπόδι στα κάρβουνα με σάλτσα κόκκινου κρασιού

BBQ octopus with red wine sauce

Ingredients





1kg large octopus legs





2 cups red wine





1 onion, diced





1 carrot, diced





1 celery stalk, diced





2 bay leaves





3 cloves





1 garlic clove, sliced





Olive oil





½ cup octopus stock (from boiling octopus)





Parsley, for garnish

Method





Bring a saucepan (large enough to fit the octopus) of water to the boil. Wash octopus and place in the boiling water. Simmer for about 30 - 40 minutes until the meat is tender. Keep half a cup of the stock before draining octopus. Let it cool slightly and then remove any large bits of skin.





To make sauce, add a little olive to a small saucepan and fry the onion, carrot and celery. Add the garlic then the wine, octopus stock, bay leaves, cloves and season. Boil until reduced by half. Strain sauce using a fine sieve, and set aside till needed.





Cut octopus into large pieces, brush with olive oil and grill on a cast iron hot plate or a BBQ. Once it has obtained a nice colour, remove from heat and cut into bite size pieces. To serve, drizzle with red wine sauce and garnish with chopped parsley.









