Χταπόδι στα κάρβουνα με σάλτσα κόκκινου κρασιού

Angela Nicolettou in her kitchen about to cook an octapus Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Ο συνδυασμός κόκκινου κρασιού και θαλασσινών ακούγεται κάπως παράξενος. Ωστόσο, η 'Αντζελα Νικολέττου έχει διαφορετική γνώμη για το χταποδάκι στα κάρβουνα. Μια δοκιμή θα μας πείσει.

BBQ octopus with red wine sauce

Ingredients

1kg large octopus legs

2 cups red wine

1 onion, diced

1 carrot, diced

1 celery stalk, diced

2 bay leaves

3 cloves

1 garlic clove, sliced

Olive oil

½ cup octopus stock (from boiling octopus)

Parsley, for garnish
Method

Bring a saucepan (large enough to fit the octopus) of water to the boil. Wash octopus and place in the boiling water. Simmer for about 30 - 40 minutes until the meat is tender.  Keep half a cup of the stock before draining octopus. Let it cool slightly and then remove any large bits of skin.

To make sauce, add a little olive to a small saucepan and fry the onion, carrot and celery. Add the garlic then the wine, octopus stock, bay leaves, cloves and season. Boil until reduced by half. Strain sauce using a fine sieve, and set aside till needed.

Cut octopus into large pieces, brush with olive oil and grill on a cast iron hot plate or a BBQ. Once it has obtained a nice colour, remove from heat and cut into bite size pieces. To serve, drizzle with red wine sauce and garnish with chopped parsley.

 

