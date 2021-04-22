Ζυμαρικά με καλαμπόκι, βασιλικό και ντομάτες

Sweet corn, tomato & basil pasta
Ingredients
2 cobs corn, kernels removed
6 spring onions, chopped
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 tsp chilli flakes
1 cup basil leaves
200g cherry tomatoes, halved
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 cup rough sourdough breadcrumbs
Parmesan or mizithra cheese for grating
1 packet macaroni or other pasta shape you like
READ MORE
Σαλάτα με ψητές μελιτζάνες
Method
To begin, prepare the corn by slicing off the kernels using a sharp knife.
Heat a fry pan and add a drizzle of olive oil. Add the breadcrumbs and toss in the oil to toast. Keep the stirring so they don’t burn. When toasted, remove from heat and set aside.
Bring a large pot of well salted water to the boil and cook the pasta as per packet instructions. When the pasta is almost cooked, drain and retain ½ cup of pasta water.
While the pasta is cooking, heat a frypan and add the olive oil, spring onions, chilli flakes and garlic. Add the corn and cook on medium heat for about 5 minutes. Season to taste.
Add the corn mix to the pot of drained pasta together with the reserved pasta water and mix through. Mix through the basil leaves and cherry tomatoes.
To serve, sprinkle with the toasted breadcrumbs, drizzle with a little olive oil, and add grated cheese.
More delicious recipes
READ MORE
Mακαρονάδα με μπέϊκον και σπαράγγια
READ MORE
Ντοματόρυζο
READ MORE
Salad with potatoes and wild greens
READ MORE
Greek Mushroom Pilafi Recipe
READ MORE
Cheese pie (tiropita)