Ζυμαρικά με καλαμπόκι, βασιλικό και ντομάτες

cooking

Source: Unsplash/Sigmund

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Δοκιμάστε μια πρωτότυπη συνταγή για μακαρονάδα με καλαμπόκι, βασιλικό και ντομάτες. Μπορείτε να χρησιμοποιήσετε ότι ζυμαρικό θέλετε. Η 'Αντζελα Νικολέττου έχει τις λεπτομέρειες.

Sweet corn, tomato & basil pasta

Ingredients

2 cobs corn, kernels removed

6 spring onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 cup basil leaves

200g cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup rough sourdough breadcrumbs

Parmesan or mizithra cheese for grating

1 packet macaroni or other pasta shape you like
READ MORE

Σαλάτα με ψητές μελιτζάνες

Method

To begin, prepare the corn by slicing off the kernels using a sharp knife.

Heat a fry pan and add a drizzle of olive oil. Add the breadcrumbs and toss in the oil to toast. Keep the stirring so they don’t burn. When toasted, remove from heat and set aside.

Bring a large pot of well salted water to the boil and cook the pasta as per packet instructions. When the pasta is almost cooked, drain and retain ½ cup of pasta water.

While the pasta is cooking, heat a frypan and add the olive oil, spring onions, chilli flakes and garlic. Add the corn and cook on medium heat for about 5 minutes. Season to taste.

Add the corn mix to the pot of drained pasta together with the reserved pasta water and mix through. Mix through the basil leaves and cherry tomatoes.

To serve, sprinkle with the toasted breadcrumbs, drizzle with a little olive oil, and add grated cheese.

More delicious recipes

READ MORE

Mακαρονάδα με μπέϊκον και σπαράγγια

READ MORE

Ντοματόρυζο

READ MORE

Χταπόδι στα κάρβουνα με σάλτσα κόκκινου κρασιού

READ MORE

Salad with potatoes and wild greens

READ MORE

Greek Mushroom Pilafi Recipe

READ MORE

Cheese pie (tiropita)



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Greek main bulletin.jpg

Δελτίο Ειδήσεων Πέμπτη 28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023

BUNUBA RANGERS

Κροκόδειλος τεσσάρων μέτρων εθεάθη κοντά στην παραλία Airlie της Κουηνσλάνδης.

Greece Extreme Weather

Καταστροφικό πέρασμα του «Elias» από Μαγνησία, Εύβοια και Θεσσαλικό κάμπο

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Aισιοδοξία για συγκράτηση της θερμοκρασίας μετά την αύξηση στην χρήση των ανανεώσιμων πηγών ενέργειας