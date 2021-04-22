Ζυμαρικά με καλαμπόκι, βασιλικό και ντομάτες

Sweet corn, tomato & basil pasta





Ingredients





2 cobs corn, kernels removed





6 spring onions, chopped





2 cloves garlic, finely chopped





1 tsp chilli flakes





1 cup basil leaves





200g cherry tomatoes, halved





¼ cup extra virgin olive oil





1 cup rough sourdough breadcrumbs





Parmesan or mizithra cheese for grating





1 packet macaroni or other pasta shape you like

Method





To begin, prepare the corn by slicing off the kernels using a sharp knife.





Heat a fry pan and add a drizzle of olive oil. Add the breadcrumbs and toss in the oil to toast. Keep the stirring so they don’t burn. When toasted, remove from heat and set aside.





Bring a large pot of well salted water to the boil and cook the pasta as per packet instructions. When the pasta is almost cooked, drain and retain ½ cup of pasta water.





While the pasta is cooking, heat a frypan and add the olive oil, spring onions, chilli flakes and garlic. Add the corn and cook on medium heat for about 5 minutes. Season to taste.





Add the corn mix to the pot of drained pasta together with the reserved pasta water and mix through. Mix through the basil leaves and cherry tomatoes.





To serve, sprinkle with the toasted breadcrumbs, drizzle with a little olive oil, and add grated cheese.

