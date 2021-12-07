Σαλάτα ταμπούλι με φρέσκα κουκιά

cooking

Tabouli with broad beans Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Έχετε φρέσκα κουκιά; Δοκιμάστε μια διαφορετική σαλάτα tabouli, δροσερή, υγιεινή και με χαμηλές θερμίδες. η Άντζελα Νικολέττου έχει τις λεπτομέρειες.

Tabouli and broad bean salad

Ingredients

½ cup fine burghul, soaked

1 cup broad beans, podded

3 spring onions, finely chopped

½ cup dill, roughly chopped

½ cup mint, roughly chopped

2 cups parsley, finely chopped

½ cup almonds, toasted and chopped

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice
Φρουτοσαλάτα με αρωματική σάλτσα γιαουρτιού

Method

Soak burghul in water until tender. Drain and place in a large bowl.

Bring a small pot of salted water to the boil and add the podded broad beans. Boil for a couple of minutes and drain. When cool enough the handle, remove the skins of the larger broad beans. Discard the skins.

To assemble the salad, add the broad beans, herbs, onions, and almonds to the burghul and mix. Whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice and add salt and pepper. Pour dressing over the salad and mix. Serve.

