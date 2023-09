Επίσκεψη βοηθού ΓΓ του ΟΗΕ στην Κύπρο

U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenca, center, U.N. Secretary General's Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart, left, talk with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, right, during their meeting at the presidential palace in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Jenca said U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres will use "all his good offices" in order to assist efforts an reaching a deal ending Cyprus' nearly half-century ethnic division. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Source: AP / Petros Karadjias/AP