19-year-old Australian in International Plowing Competition!Play06:37Rows of lavender growing in North East Tasmania, Australia. Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.07MB) 19-year-old Australian in International Plowing Competition!LISTEN TOΑυστραλός 19 ετών σε Διεθνή Διαγωνισμό... Οργώματος!SBS Greek07/07/202206:37PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑNSW flood disaster payments available from ThursdayΟμαλά εξελίσσεται η υγεία του Υφυπουργού παρά τω προέδρω της Κύπρου μετά την εγχείρηση ανοιχτής καρδιάςShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government