40 years of the Australian Archaeological Institute at Athens

The promontory of Zagora, Andros, with its settlement (900-700 BC) from the east, with Gyaros visible on the horizon. Source: B. Miller

As the only Australian research institute in Greece, the Australian Archaeological Institute at Athens serves as a gateway to Greece for Australian researchers from other institutions. Institute director Greek Australian Dr. Stavros Paspalas talks to SBS Greek.

Dr Stavros Paspalas is the Director of the Australian Archaeological Institute at Athens. His research interests primarily focus on the Archaic and Classical periods in the northern Aegean, and the regions contacts with the eastern Aegean, Lydia and the Achaemenid Empire; the excavations of the Early Iron Age settlement of Zagora on the island of Andros; the Australian archaeological survey of northern Kythera; and ceramic and iconographic studies.

The Australian Archaeological Institute at Athens conducts a range of research and educational activities both within Australia and in Greece as well as supporting a field project in Cyprus.

As the only Australian research institute in Greece, the AAIA serves as a gateway to Greece for Australian researchers from other institutions.
Female inhumation from the Early Iron Age cemetery at Torone. Source: Australian Archaeological Institute at Athens
it is being one of 18 international “Schools” (in effect tertiary research institutes) officially recognised by the Greek Government. In this capacity, the AAIA secures fieldwork permits from the Greek Ministry of Culture for Australian archaeological projects in Greece and is involved in the associated publication of their research.

The AAIA also plays a vital role in securing, from the Greek Ministry of Culture, study permits to archaeological material in Greece for Australian academics and students.
Aerial view of Zagora, Andros, from the south. Source: H. Thomas
Aerial view of the archaeological site of Torone, Sithonia, Chalkidike. Source: Bruce Mcloughlin
Dr. Stavros Paspalas (L) and Professor Alexandrer Cambitoglou in Zagora. Source: Australian Archaeological Institute at Athens
