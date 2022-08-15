55 ladies from Western Australian won $80 million

55 ladies from Western Australian won $80 millionPlay07:30Fair work commission announces rise in the minimum wages. Source: RBAGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.74MB) 55 ladies from Western Australian won $80 millionLISTEN TO55 κυρίες κέρδισαν 80 εκατομμύρια δολάριαSBS Greek05/12/202107:30PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗΗ παροικία της Καμπέρας ετοιμάζεται να γιορτάσει τη χάρη του Αγίου ΝικολάουΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗTGA provisionally approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11ShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23